Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Winners

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both movies and television, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action. Garnering two wins each, "Godzilla Minus One," "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," "Poor Things," and "Talk to Me" lead the film winners. "Godzilla Minus One" triumphed as the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Godzilla was named the overall Best Villain in a Movie. Tom Cruise received Best Actor in an Action Movie for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," while Rebecca Ferguson took home Best Actress in an Action Movie. For their roles in "Poor Things," Mark Ruffalo was awarded Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie. "Talk to Me" won Best Horror Movie and Sophie Wilde earned the award for Best Actress in a Horror Movie. "The Last of Us" was the standout among this year's television winners, taking home trophies in all seven of its nominated categories. In fact it swept all three awards in two genres, Superhero and Horror (the Superhero categories include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series). "The Last of Us" scored wins for both Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal was awarded both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. And Bella Ramsey likewise won Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, as well as Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Melanie Lynskey also took home Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. The full list of winners can be found below. ABOUT THE CRITICS CHOICE ASSOCIATION (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com. FILM WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS BEST ACTION MOVIE John Wick: Chapter 4 BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE Michael Fassbender – The Killer BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE Iman Vellani – The Marvels BEST HORROR MOVIE Talk to Me BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Godzilla Minus One BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE Emma Stone – Poor Things BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One TELEVISION WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Reacher BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Idris Elba – Hijack BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE The Last of Us BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE The Last of Us BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie) Jharrel Jerome – I'm a Virgo Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us * Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies and series.