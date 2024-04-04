Breaking
Thu. Apr 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Misc.

Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Winners

By Sammi Turano Apr 4, 2024

Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Winners

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both movies and television, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

Garnering two wins each, “Godzilla Minus One,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” “Poor Things,” and “Talk to Me” lead the film winners. “Godzilla Minus One” triumphed as the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Godzilla was named the overall Best Villain in a Movie. Tom Cruise received Best Actor in an Action Movie for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” while Rebecca Ferguson took home Best Actress in an Action Movie. For their roles in “Poor Things,” Mark Ruffalo was awarded Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie. “Talk to Me” won Best Horror Movie and Sophie Wilde earned the award for Best Actress in a Horror Movie.

“The Last of Us” was the standout among this year’s television winners, taking home trophies in all seven of its nominated categories. In fact it swept all three awards in two genres, Superhero and Horror (the Superhero categories include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series). “The Last of Us” scored wins for both Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal was awarded both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. And Bella Ramsey likewise won Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, as well as Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Melanie Lynskey also took home Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Follow the Critics Choice Super Awards on Twitterand Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.

ABOUT THE CRITICS CHOICE ASSOCIATION (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

###

 

FILM WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

 

BEST ACTION MOVIE

John Wick: Chapter 4

 

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

 

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Michael Fassbender – The Killer

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Iman Vellani – The Marvels

 

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Talk to Me

 

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Godzilla Minus One

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Emma Stone – Poor Things

 

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One

 

 

TELEVISION WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

 

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Reacher

 

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Idris Elba – Hijack

 

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

 

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Last of Us

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

 

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Last of Us

 

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo

Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

 

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

 

 

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies and series.

 
By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

