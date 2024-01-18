Breaking
Origin Wins SOFEE
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
PaleyFest 2023 News
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
The Good Doctor to End in 2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
Girl in the Video: Meet Andrew Lee Potts
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Night Court Recap for Form Fetish
Lola Sneak Peek
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Golden Globes 2024 Winners and Highlights
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Peacock Releases Trailer for Monk Movie
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners
Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards
Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
She Came to Me Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/26/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Get The Look: Jenna Lyons
Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Misc.

Origin Wins SOFEE

By Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024 #CCA #Critics choice #critics choice association #Origin #Origin Wins SOFEE #sofee

Origin Wins SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “Origin” (Neon) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Written, directed and produced by Ava DuVernay, “Origin” is a true story centering around Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor).  While mourning the deaths of the two most important people in her life, Wilkerson searches for a collective impetus behind the killing of Trayvon Martin, the Holocaust, and the subjugation of the Dalit people in India. Weaving personal moments from Wilkerson’s own experiences of loss and self-discovery with heart-wrenching stories from her book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, “Origin” is a stunning medley of biopic, meditation on grief, and revelation on caste across societies.

“I share this honor with the brilliant women who worked alongside me to make ‘Origin’ and amplify this story of justice, humanity and dignity,” said DuVernay. “From my executive producers Laurene Powell Jobs, Melinda Gates, Anne Wojcicki, Kimberly Steward, Regina Miller, Cheryl Miller and Tilane Jones to our cast led by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Critics Choice Association for this recognition of our work.”

“‘Origin’ is a remarkable, eye-opening drama that leaves audiences empowered with knowledge,” said Tara McNamara, Chair of the CCA Women’s Committee. “Ava DuVernay transforms academic findings into emotional entertainment, allowing audiences to walk in Wilkerson’s shoes as she navigates her life’s tragedies while identifying the connections between oppression of populations throughout history.”

See also  Critics Choice Super Awards to Air This Weekend

The film, releasing in theaters on Jan. 19, received a 10 out of 10 in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Ashley Dvorkin, Marriska Fernandes, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Emma Loggins, Lilly Liu, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Jana Nagase, Mary Murphy, Sherin Nicole, Patricia Puentes, Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, Lynn Venhaus, Lauren Veneziani, and Federica Volpe, as well as Board member Grae Drake.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Blue Jean Wins SOFEEBlue Jean Wins SOFEE The Other Black Girl Wins SOFEE Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE The Persian Version Wins SOFEE

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Misc.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced

Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024
Misc.

Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag

Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024
Misc.

Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford

Sammi Turano Jan 17, 2024

You Missed

Misc.

Origin Wins SOFEE

Previews videos

Project Dorothy Sneak Peek

Misc.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023