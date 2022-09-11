Backstage Creations Reveals Emmy Gifts
Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, will produce the official Giving Suite™ at the 74th Emmy® Awards. The Emmys will telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00 – 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 – 8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.
In addition to participants choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge will serve as a Giving Suite™ as celebrities will help raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television and The Power of TV.
The 74th Emmy Awards’ roster of presenters and participants include Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Selena Gomez, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and more and host Kenan Thompson. These presenters and host are invited to help raise donations for the Foundation and engage with top brands at the official Giving Suite.
The items in the Giving Suite™ include:
- Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry– Bay Area entrepreneur, designer & jewelry maker Erin Flynn brings over 20 years of insight and inspiration to every piece she brings to life on behalf of her clientele, whether creating custom designs, reimagining personal heirlooms, or innovating around her signature collections of timeless, bespoke and ethically sourced jewelry. https://erinflynnjewelry.com/
- Four Seasons Nevis– The modern embodiment of the spirit and soul of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity and recreation all located on a beachfront oasis that just waits for your discovery. www.fourseasons.com/nevis
- Hasbro– Hasbro Selfies Series is a personalization platform that allows fans to create a 6-inch action figure in their likeness based on classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series, and comics. http://www.hasbropulse.com/selfieseries
- Mude Functional Sparkling Drinks– Mude, a range of natural sparkling “plant-based” beverages, crafted with adaptogens & botanicals, are brewed to refresh your mood, and are part of The Naked Collective, a carbon neutral beverage wellness company, who aims to change the world one drink at a time. https://us.drinkmude.com
- Museum Hotel Cappadocia–This unique Relais & Chateau resort has 34 rooms designed and created from a distinctive combination of the land and historical features and ruins, beautifully restores to their original glory and decorated with priceless antiques and featuring stunning views of Cappadocia. https://www.museumhotel.com.tr/
- Ricardo Beverly Hills– A global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. www.ricardobeverlyhills.com
- RiverView Ranch Retreat & Western Adventures– Nestled in the heart of the Montana Rockies, discover RiverView Ranch, an all-inclusive private retreat offering the perfect balance of adventure and leisure. www.riverviewranch.com
- SpiritHoods– 100% Faux Fur Apparel and Homegoods, with 10% of net profits donated back to endangered animals. https://www.spirithoods.com/
Items in the gift bag include:
- 5 Circle Skin Care by Denise Bell– Targeted skin care created by mother/daughter team to give clients real results with only 5 products. https://5circleskincare.com
- Ageless Innovation– Lifetime Lineup, by Ageless Innovation, is a reminiscence therapy-based card game that aims to create social interactions for aging loved ones and their families; Featuring historical events and pop culture moments designed to help players remember, share, and create a lifetime of personal memories. https://joyforall.com/products/lifetime-lineup
- Aveeno®- Aveeno® uses the power of a selection of natural ingredients, we provide beneficial and nourishing skincare for sensitive skin while also committing to inclusive & sustainable practices. https://www.aveeno.com/
- Comvita Manuka Honey- Gold-standard Comvita UMF 15+ Raw Manuka Honey is sustainably harvested from the remote forests of New Zealand; its unique health qualities support the body’s natural healing, immune and gut health as part of your daily wellness routine. www.comvita.com
- Crane Stationery– People across the world choose Crane stationery, with 250 years of craftsmanship, to find their second voice; to express themselves authentically and memorably by putting pen to thoughtfully crafted paper. https://www.crane.com/
- Crystal Hills Organics– Luxury, organic, crystal infused skincare to set your intentions and manifest more love, strength, confidence and abundance. www.crystalhills.com
- Disney Publishing Worldwide– Containing over forty new dessert and drink recipes from Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia, Disney Publishing is bringing Golden Girls fans even more delicious recipes that will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the lanai or getting set to win the Shady Pines bake-off in The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! https://books.disney.com/book/cheesecakes-and-cocktails/
- Dr. Monkey’s Ridiculously Good Caramel– Our half-pound bag of original caramels contain approximately 15 pieces of old-fashioned, gluten-free, preservative free goodness that may cause happiness and smiling. https://drmonkeys.com/
- Elevated Wellness– Elevated Wellness Good Vibes is a 1:1 CBDA to CBD full spectrum and terpene infused formulation can help calm your mind and body from most stress and inflammation-based issues. https://elevatedwellness.com/product/good-vibes-tincture/
- Huriia–The smart Huriia® hands-free wearable umbrella holder is a unique invention designed to secure over your shoulder, and hold your umbrella, while leaving you the freedom to use both your hands to multitask with style. www.huriia.com
- Mark Bryan & Company LLC– The Artist’s Way at Work: Riding the Dragon, expands the theories and practices Mark Bryan developed with Julia Cameron for The Artist’s Way, into a fun, empirically sound course to help achieve sustained creative success at work. www.markbryan.com
- Nu Skin– The new smart ageLOC® LumiSpa iO® is a one-of-a-kind facial treatment and cleansing device with micropulse oscillation technology to deliver brighter, heathier and more youthful-looking skin with a spa-like experience in just two minutes, twice a day. www.nuskin.com
- Nutrafol– Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, offering a new caliber of natural, clinically-effective products that support all facets of hair health. www.nutrafol.com
- So Beer– SoBeer is brewed with purpose, right from the start to be a low calorie non-alcoholic American Light Lager, in two great tasting flavors, Light & Grapefruit, and only 30 calories, it’s a taste of something better! https://us.drinksobeer.com
- Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager– Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades! www.theracane.com
- VAHDAM India– A sun-kissed motley of 60 nourishing Herbal Tea infusions in pyramid tea bags with pure and natural ingredients for an exemplary wellness experience https://www.vahdamteas.com/
This year’s Giving Suite™ is designed by Josh Johnson Home. With his signature look of “Modern Hollywood Glamour”, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide. www.JoshJohnsonHome.com