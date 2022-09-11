0 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 23 Second

Backstage Creations Reveals Emmy Gifts

Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, will produce the official Giving Suite™ at the 74th Emmy® Awards. The Emmys will telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00 – 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 – 8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

In addition to participants choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge will serve as a Giving Suite™ as celebrities will help raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television and The Power of TV.

The 74th Emmy Awards’ roster of presenters and participants include Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Selena Gomez, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and more and host Kenan Thompson. These presenters and host are invited to help raise donations for the Foundation and engage with top brands at the official Giving Suite.

The items in the Giving Suite™ include:

SpiritHoods– 100% Faux Fur Apparel and Homegoods, with 10% of net profits donated back to endangered animals. https://www.spirithoods.com/

Items in the gift bag include:

5 Circle Skin Care by Denise Bell– Targeted skin care created by mother/daughter team to give clients real results with only 5 products. https://5circleskincare.com

This year’s Giving Suite™ is designed by Josh Johnson Home. With his signature look of “Modern Hollywood Glamour”, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide. www.JoshJohnsonHome.com

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com