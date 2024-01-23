Academy Awards 2024 Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da/Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

ion Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

