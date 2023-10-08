The Golden Bachelor Snark and Highlights from 10/5/2023
The Golden Bachelor Snark and Highlights from 10/5/2023
-One of the women seems to be in a wedding dress….and crying while another woman hugs her….confused!
-The women arrive in the mansion and act adorable as they choose their beds….all without fighting and while being considerate of each other’s health (and potty) needs.
-Knock on wood, there doesn’t seem to be drama, just laughter and mimosas.
-Jesse meets up with the ladies and drops off a date card for Theresa…with the clue ‘you’re never too old to find love again.’
-The women help Theresa get ready by doing her hair and makeup.
-Gerry picks Theresa up and takes her away in an old school convertible.
-Gerry being scared of driving on the highway is so relatable.
-Theresa calms him down until they get to their destination, which is a drive-in diner.
-I have to say, that this diner date seems so cute and amazing and something I would love to do myself.
-Theresa talks about marrying her high school sweetheart and how she is now a widow. Gerry can relate to her since he went through the same thing.
-The two of them share a milkshake and decide to learn Italian so they can go to Italy together.
-They are surprised with a dance party and seal the date with a kiss and a rose.
-The other ladies do a romance novel cover shoot.
-Nancy breaks down over a wedding dress since it brings back emotions from her previous marriage and losing her husband. April comforts her and helps her move forward.
-Gerry talks to Nancy about how she was feeling during the shoot, and she explains why it was an emotional experience. The two of them bond and join the others.
-After Gerry mingles with the ladies (and bonds with Leslie over hearing aids), he gives Nancy the rose.
-The ladies give Gerry a surprise birthday party. They all get special time with him and this time, Joan bonds with him about losing her husband.
-Gerry gives Ellen a framed picture of them from the photo shoot.
Rose ceremony time: (Theresa and Nancy already have roses)
-Leslie–hearing aid lady
-Joan–blonde widow
-Edith–don’t remember her
-Ellen–got picture
-Sandra–Reminds me of June from White Collar
Susan–Kris Jenner lookalike
-Christina–no clue
-Faith–motorcycle lady
-April–sweet one who comforted Nancy
Final rose tonight:
-Kathy–Countess Luann lookalike
Eliminated:
-Jeanie–no clue
-Natascha–sweet lady who reminds me of Gloria on Bob Hearts Abishola
-Peggy–no idea
More next week, stay tuned…and maybe we will get chairs for the rose ceremonies like Natascha suggested.