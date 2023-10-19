INTERVIEW WITH TINA DECARA

-I’d like to learn a bit about your background – both on a personal level and as a performer. Please give us a quick history lesson!

I’m from long island NY, i’ve been singing and writing songs since I was 15! I was in SCMEA Jazz throughout high school, and I would release my own pop music with Tazmania Records, performing throughout NYC and LA. Performing is so much fun, I love to put on a show with each song I create.

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

Hitting one million streams on my song Illusion, Randy Jackson coming to my performance in LA, he told me to never stop singing, and this new release BONES!

-Who are some of the people that have influenced you as role models?

God, and my mom! Musically, Ella Fitzgerald.