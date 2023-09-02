  • Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023
    • Home
    '
    TV News

    Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

    author
    0 minutes, 44 seconds Read

    Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

    The upcoming Olympic-themed Mesa preliminary event will air on ESPNews on Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET and ESPN2 on Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET.

     

    Now in its fourth year running, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a celebrity pro-am cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on August 4.

    How to Watch SuperHole IV presented by Johnsonville:

    Location: Mesa, AZ

    Tune-in:

    • Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ESPNews
    • Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET / 10am CT on ESPN2

    Featured Matchups:

    • Tamika Catchings, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist ? & ACL Pro Corey Gilbert
    • Kim Glass, Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Kimberli Glass
    • Sanya Richards-Ross, 5x Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Moses Zazueta
    • Natalie Coughlin, 12x Olympic Medalist ?‍♀️& ACL Pro Peter Zazueta

    Related posts:

    What to Watch on TV 4/7/19 What To Watch 4/8/19 What to Watch 4/11/19 What to Watch 4/12/19
    See also  I Quit Premieres Tonight On Discovery Channel
    author

    Sammi Turano

    Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

    Similar Posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    %d bloggers like this:
    Banco bmg emprestimo fgts.