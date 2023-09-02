MTV Movie and TV Awards Winners 2023

Best Movie

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Show

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowjackets”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Keke Palmer. “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien, “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge, “Shotgun Wedding”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Hero

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower, “Stranger Things”

M3GAN (portrayed by Jenna Davis and Amie Donald), “M3GAN”

The Bear, “Cocaine Bear”

Best Kiss

Anna Torv & Philip Prajoux, “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles & David Dawson, “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough & Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne, “Only Murders in the Building”

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long, “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon, “Smile”

Best Fight

Ladybug vs. The Wolf, “Bullet Train”

Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, “Scream VI”

Vecna vs. Eleven, “Stranger Things”

John Wick vs. Everyone, “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Escape from Narkina 5, “Andor”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny, “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Duo

Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega & Victor Dorobantu (as Thing), “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò,”The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise & Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Kick-Ass Cast

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Best Song

“Still Alive,” Demi Lovato

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift

Best Musical Moment

“Big Boys” in “Saturday Night Live”

“Body” in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Come Back Home” in “Purple Hearts”

“Goo Goo Muck” in “Wednesday”

“I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party) in “Ginny & Georgia”

Jack’s Tap Dance in “Don’t Worry Darling”

“Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” in “Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Long, Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano) in “The Last of Us”

“Naatu Naatu” in “RRR”

“Revolting Children” in “Matilda the Musical”

“Running Up That Hill” in “Stranger Things”

“Simon’s Song” in “Young Royals”

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

“Titanium” in “M3GAN”

“Trouble” in “Elvis”

“You Should See Me in a Crown” in “The School for Good and Evil”

Best Music Documentary

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

Best Docu-Reality Show

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Competition Series

“All Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden, “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge

