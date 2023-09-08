The Unsolved Coming to Investigation Discovery

(Silver Spring, Md.) – Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading destination for true-crime programming, announced today that production has begun on an all-new original series, THE UNSOLVED. From the team that brought you IS O.J. INNOCENT? THE MISSING EVIDENCE, this six-part series follows former Rhode Island Police Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Forensic Psychologist Kris Mohandie as they answer the pleas of desperate families to investigate murder cases that have exhausted all possible leads and have officially gone cold. THE UNSOLVED will premiere on Investigation Discovery in April of 2018.

“Every year we receive pleas from our dedicated viewers about cold cases that have yet to be solved in their communities; THE UNSOLVED is a direct response to that call,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “After the success of our OJ special event, we knew that our viewers would embrace the tenacity of Derrick and Kris to give fresh perspective on these tragic crimes where the victims’ families have had no closure and the killers remain atlarge.”

THE UNSOLVED takes Levasseur and Mohandie across the US as they doggedly investigate six cold cases, chasing down new clues and reviewing old ones in hopes of finding a break in the case. From a serial killer haunting Honolulu that has never been caught, to the tragic assault and murder of a girl from Levasseur’s hometown, each case explored is still open without any convictions for the crimes. In each two-hour episode, Levasseur and Mohandie will scrutinize one cold case in hopes of finding justice for the victims and closure for their loved ones. Re-examining each crime with fresh eyes and the benefit of more advanced technology, the investigators apply their unique talents and skills to meticulously dissect each critical piece of evidence. Levasseur and Mohandie scour the locations of each crime for new information and sit down with the original investigators and friends and families of the victims to try to uncover new clues that could solve these cases once and for all.

