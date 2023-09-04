Smashmouth Frontman Steve Harwell Dead at 56

Smashmouth Frontman Steve Harwell Dead at 56. The All-Star singer suffered from liver failure and other health ailments prior to his death.

Sad news for the world of music today. Steve Harwell, best known for being the frontman of the band Smashmouth, has died. He was 56 years old.

Robert Hayes, who is the band’s manager, confirmed his death. The All-Star singer is said to have died of liver failure and was in hospice before his death.

The band released the following statement via Instagram:

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom,” they wrote.

“And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target,” they concluded.

He is survived by his fiancée Esther Campbell. His son Presley died in 2001 at only six months old due to complications from leukemia.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

