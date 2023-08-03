5 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Final Season News

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns for one more action-packed season! The fourth and final season of the streaming service’s defining series starring John Krasinski will premiere June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes available each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. The fourth season will launch only six months after the thrilling third season debuted, delivering for fans eager for more of Jack’s story. The six-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan streaming now on Prime Video, part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

The series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

