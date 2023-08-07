0 0

Read Time: 47 Second

Sofia Vergara and Joe Maganiello Divorce After Seven Years

Magic no more! America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara and her husband, Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello have split after seven years of marriage, TVGrapevine has learned.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six in a joint statement on Monday, July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The two of them have been married since November 2015 after being together for a year and a half.

The news comes as a shock to fans, especially since Joe posted a tribute to Sofia on her birthday earlier this month. Although he wasn’t with her on her celebratory vacation, he made a point to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

This is a developing story.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com