Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Announce Engagement

New Property wedding! Zooey Deschanel and her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Scott have announced they have gotten engaged after four years together. The New Girl alum posted a sweet picture with the Property Brother where she showed off her ring and a big smile. Check it out below.

No further details were announced as of press time. Congratulations to the happy couple!

