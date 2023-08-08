0 0

Paul Reubens Dead at 70

Sad news for the world of entertainment today, Paul Reubens, best known for playing the role of Pee-Wee Herman, has died. He was 70 years old.

The following statements were posted on his social media page:

“Last night [July 30th] we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read a statement posted to Pee-wee Herman’s Facebook page. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

In a separate statement, Paul spoke to his fans posthumously, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing for the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Paul appeared in Pee-Wee’s Playhouse throughout the eighties, as well as other specials playing the iconic character. He also played in Murphy Brown, Gotham and What We Do In The Shadows.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

