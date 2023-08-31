ID to Air Matthew Shepard Special

  • Thu. Aug 31st, 2023
    Investigation Discovery announced today a two-hour documentary special, THE MATTHEW SHEPARD STORY: AN AMERICAN HATE CRIME, honoring Matthew Shepard’s life and legacy, which will premiere on Monday, October 9th from 9-11PM ET/PT, ahead of the 25th Anniversary of Matthew’s passing.  With interviews from Matthew’s friends and allies, local journalists and community members, as well as key celebrity voices who were deeply affected by Matthew’s story including Rosie O’Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert, THE MATTHEW SHEPARD STORY will also focus on the progress society has made since his passing and the work that still needs to be done.

     

    When Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was brutally tortured and left for dead in Wyoming, this shocking act of violence captured the nation’s attention and sparked a debate about the discrimination, danger and violence that many LGBTQ+ Americans face. Regarded as one of the worst anti-gay hate crimes in American history as well as a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, THE MATTHEW SHEPARD STORY: AN AMERICAN HATE CRIME is a timely tribute to Matthew’s story at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is once again under attack.

     

    “Matthew’s story remains just as heart wrenching and relevant today as it was 25 years ago. This tragedy ignited an incredibly emotional and influential chapter in the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination that brought great progress.  By revisiting Matthew’s story, we hope to educate a whole new generation and underscore the power love and acceptance play in continuing the fight against violence and discrimination in all its forms,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming.

    THE MATTHEW SHEPARD STORY: AN AMERICAN HATE CRIME is produced by LION Television, U.S. for Investigation Discovery.

     

