0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 58 Second

ICYMI: America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/8/2023

Improv Everywhere–Comedy: A guy named Wesley Plumber and plays the piano while singing. He gets buzzed and booed. He is joined by more people from the audience, who just happen to be from the same improv group. It’s like a flash mob for improving. I personally find it entertaining, but they are sent home with two nos and two yeses.

Duo Dadiva–Acrobatics: They combine rolla rolla with acrobatics. They are quite impressive and it is amazing to see a balancing act brought to a whole different level.

Simon isn’t a fan, but the others put them through. Three yeses, one no.

Ahmed Bharoocha–Comedian: He has Howie laughing the entire time by talking about….ants? I don’t get it, but the judges send him through despite Simon’s protests. Three yeses, one no.

Daragh and Dexter–Dog Act: They have already been on The Tonight Show and GMA, so I have seen them before. They are so cute! Daragh balances things on the dog’s head and piles them up. It’s a balancing act with dogs! Two yeses from Sofia and Simon, two nos from Howie and Heidi.

Donovyn Diaz–Dancer: He has been dancing for only a few years but performs like he had been doing it all his life. This is for his mom, who has breast cancer. The performance has so much emotion that there is not a dry eye in the house. Four yeses.

Papayaso–Clown: I am not a fan of clowns, but he might be the exception to the rule. He does impressions of actors and changes his accent/language between Spanish, British and English. I would actually go see an act like this! Four yeses.

Heather and Bogart–Dog act: Bogart is a three legged do who does obstacle courses. He was rescued by Heather and had a leg removed due to cancer. He has such spirit and the tricks make me smile from start to finish, especially with the Bogart Paws Simon picture. Four yeses.

Morgan and Roxi–Aerial Duo: They have only known each other a few weeks after Morgan’s former partner left. Their act is incredible, but what makes it stand out is the fact that they use Roxi’s hair and Morgan’s teeth for part of it …..to balance. Four yeses.

Josh Alfred–Comedian: He shows up three times throughout the episode and bombs every time. Four nos each time….but at the end Simon puts him through.

Titos Tsai–Sword dancer: He mixes swords, juggling and dancing into his act. The dance is beautiful and the swords make it into something dangerous. Four yeses.

Eduardo Antonio Trevino–Mariachi singer: He has such a stage presence combined with a powerful voice….that mixed with the band joining him I am amazed by how well he does. Four yeses.

Kevin Li–Magician: it is another card act, but he also does gross things like shooting popcorn out of his eyes and some mentalist stuff using memories and childhood photos of the judges. Four yeses.

Chibi Unity–Dance: They competed on World of Dance season four. They were inspired by The Mayyas from last year to do the show. They start off as shadows and wearing hoodies, but slowly add more and completely take over the stage. It is quite symbolic to finding light at the end of the tunnel. Jaw drop. GROUP GOLDEN BUZZER!!!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Like this: Like Loading...