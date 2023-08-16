0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 31 Second

Crime Scene Confidential Returns to ID



Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced today the return of CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL. Led by forensic expert and former CSI Alina Burroughs, who notably served as the CSI on the investigation into the death of Caylee Anthony, each episode follows Burroughs as she uses modern forensic science to re-examine some of the most complex crimes in this country’s history. Eight all-new episodes of CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL will premiere Wednesdays at 9/8c on ID starting September 6 .

CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL follows Burroughs as she journeys into controversial murder cases ripped from the headlines. As Burroughs follows the evidence, she explores the complexity and controversy surrounding every item, translating each discovery, and navigating the tactics used by the prosecution and the defense teams to highlight the evidence that argues their case. The new season will continue to feature cases spanning decades and across the country, with Burroughs traveling on location to visit the crime scenes, digging into the evidence collected, and speaking with key figures who are crucial to understanding the crime. This season will feature even more forensic science as Burroughs looks into key theories through a series of fascinating tests. Additionally, the new season will feature unprecedented access to the family and friends of the victims, the law enforcement who worked the cases, as well as interviews with the suspected or convicted killers themselves.

In the season premiere episode, Threads of Evidence airing Wednesday, September 6 at 9/8c, Burroughs travels to Mansfield, Ohio to look into the January 1998 murder of single mother Margie Coffey. Coffey’s body was found frozen and strangled to death in a nearby creek in the dead of winter. As Burroughs digs into the evidence that was recovered at the scene, two microscopic fibers become the only way to find Coffey’s killer. Over the course of the episode, Burroughs speaks extensively with the officers who investigated Coffey’s murder, her family and friends, as well as sits down one-on-one for an intense conversation with her alleged killer.

New episodes will air Wednesdays throughout the fall on ID at 9/8c. Use #CrimeSceneConfidential to join the conversation and follow ID on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube for exclusive content from each episode.

Details on this season’s episodes below:

4 Murders and A Death Sentence

Premieres Wednesday, September 13 at 9/8c on ID

CSI Alina Burroughs returns to her hometown in Florida to re-investigate a furniture store massacre that claimed four lives on Christmas Eve 1975. Applying new technology to old clues, Alina tries to piece together a puzzle still fraught with mystery. Should Tommy Zeigler, the longest serving Death Row inmate in Florida be set free?

A Murderers Mark

Premieres Wednesday, September 20 at 9/8c on ID

Alina travels to Arizona to dig into the murder of 36-year-old single mother Kim Ancona. Marked in death by her killer’s teeth, CSI Burroughs uses the latest forensic technology to re-examine the case and use forensic odontology. Is a single bite mark enough to prove murder?

Feud on Fire

Premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 9/8c on ID

CSI Alina Burroughs travels to Michigan where Linda Stermer stands accused of killing her husband Todd by setting him on fire. Alina takes a closer look at the charred clues and uses cutting edge science to try to make sense of this enduring mystery. Linda’s daughters are in her corner, while her son’s want her to be sent back to death row.

Justice for Jane

Premieres Wednesday, October 4 at 9/8c on ID

CSI Alina Burroughs travels to Minnesota to explore the suspicious death of Jane Rhodes, a wife and mother who drowned during a 1996 vacation. Using new technology to analyse old clues, Alina tries to give the victim a voice from beyond the grave.

Investigating the Investigation

Premieres Wednesday, October 11 at 9/8c on ID

Michelle O’Connell’s death by gunshot at age 24 isn’t a big story in St. Augustine, Florida. The single mom with the troubled past seems to have ended her own life. But Michelle’s outraged family is convinced law enforcement is ignoring all the signs of a brazen homicide for a very obvious reason…They’re protecting one of their own

Evidence to Trust

Premieres Wednesday, October 18 at 9/8c on ID

In 1988, 20-year old Pizza Hut Manager, Nancy DePriest, was dropped off at work by her husband. After arriving early to start the day’s prep work alone, she’s found a few hours later lying near the restrooms in an inch of water, shot in the head. Investigators close in on a pair of suspects in what seems like an open and shut case… until the late 1990s, when someone else confesses to the crime. Alina visits the crime scene, takes a closer look at the evidence through a 21stcentury lens, and follows every twist of this controversial case to find out what really happened to Nancy DePriest.

Murderers Leave Trails

Premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 9/8c on ID

CSI Alina Burroughs travels to the Colorado mountains to investigate the 1995 shooting death of Bruce Dodson. Killed while hunting deer with his new wife, Alina relies on cutting edge ballistics analysis and forensic geology to try to pick up a murderer’s trail.

CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL is produced for ID by Attraction.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to more than 70 million U.S. households. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed . Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

# # #

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Like this: Like Loading...