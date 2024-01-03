Breaking
CBS News to Air Warming Signs

CBS News and Stations take viewers on an unprecedented journey into the heart of the world’s northernmost and fastest-warming community in Svalbard, Norway in a five-part docuseries, “Warming Signs,” premiering TODAY, DEC. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8. A different segment airs each day within the local newscasts of CBS owned stations, culminating to an hour-long special, “On the Dot with David Schechter” that will air and stream on CBS Stations starting December 8th.‘Warming Signs’ is hosted by award-winning National Environmental Correspondent David Schechter, who takes audiences on a transformative exploration to understand what scientists are learning in Norway about how global warming is causing pivotal changes in our climate and contributing to our extreme weather events.

“Warming Signs” is a collaboration, led by the CBS Local News Innovation Lab, between specialized climate-trained journalists and meteorologists at each CBS-owned station. As part of the weeklong project, local climate stories relevant to respective CBS-owned markets will air in the local newscasts inBaltimore, BayArea, Boston, Chicago, Colorado,Detroit, LosAngeles, Miami, Minnesota, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and Texas.  Viewers can also watch On-demand on CBSNews.com/warmingsigns.

The weeklong series will feature daily segments from Norway by Schechter, including:

  • Measuring melting: Scientists on Svalbard are closely gauging the rate of glacier melt to project potential rises in U.S. sea levels.
  • More methane: Despite U.S. efforts to curb greenhouse gases, melting glaciers in Svalbard are exacerbating the issue in unexpected ways.
  • Arctic renewables: Pioneering renewable energy experiments are underway in Svalbard’s unforgiving arctic conditions, exploring its viability in the coldest climates.
  • Avalanche safety: Svalbard is pioneering early warning systems to prevent avalanches, potentially benefiting global safety measures.
  • Disappearing ice: Svalbard’s lack of freezing sea ice, a consequence of rapid Arctic warming, could impact winter weather patterns across the United States.
See also  Mad About You Reboot to Air on Spectrm Originals

Complementing Schechter’s Norwegian reports, each CBS Station will produce local climate impact stories that will air within their respective newscast focusing on the following:

  • Coastal markets: The rising sea levels’ impact on communities and adaptation strategies in the face of relentless climate change.
  • Inland markets: Shedding light on the escalating unpredictability of winter weather and its repercussions on local populations.

The weeklong “Warming Signs” docuseries will culminate in an hour-long “On The Dot with David Schechter” climate special from Norway, which CBS Stations will stream and air starting December 8.

Editor’s Note: **All linear times reflect the 60-minute “On The Dot with David Schechter” climate special that airs the weekend of Dec. 9.

Date Time CBS Station
Saturday, Dec. 9 12:00 a.m. KCBS Los Angeles
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 

 12:00 a.m. KTVT Dallas
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 12:05 a.m. WCBS New York
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 12:05 a.m. KDKA Pittsburgh
Saturday, Dec. 9 6:00 p.m.

 

 WLNY New York
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 6:00 p.m. KOVR Sacramento
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 6:00 p.m.

 

 WOTG Tampa
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 7:00 p.m. KTXA Dallas
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 7:00 p.m. KPIX Bay Area

 
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 11:00 p.m. WBBM Chicago
Saturday, Dec. 9

 

 11:35 p.m. KYW Philadelphia
Sunday, Dec. 10 9:00 a.m. WSBK Boston
Sunday, Dec. 10

 

 5:00 p.m. KSTW Seattle
Sunday, Dec. 10

 

 5:00 p.m. WBFA Miami
Sunday, Dec. 10

 

 6:00 p.m. WPSG Philadelphia
Sunday, Dec. 10

 

 7:00 p.m. KCAL Los Angeles

###

 

