CBS Summer 2023 Schedule Announced

CBS is bringing the heat this summer, announcing premiere dates for three returning and one new reality series. CBS’ original summer lineup launches with the return of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Friday, July 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by the milestone 25th season premiere of BIG BROTHER Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). The musical game show SUPERFAN will now debut on a new day and time, Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and THE CHALLENGE: USA launches Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

During the summer, viewers will get a double dose of reality with BIG BROTHER leading into SUPERFAN on Wednesday nights, and then pairing with THE CHALLENGE: USA on Thursdays and the last three Sundays in August.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) – In a special 90-minute episode, BIG BROTHER premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions. Last summer, viewers watched over 12.3 billion minutes of BIG BROTHER on the Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com /the CBS app. The summer reality staple was also up +17% in streaming viewership in 2022 from 2021. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) – (Editor’s Note: This new date and time replaces previously announced premiere info.) The new musical game show SUPERFAN with hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. Each episode features one music superstar as they crown their biggest fan. This season’s featured celebrities include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) – MTV’s hit reality global franchise THE CHALLENGE: USA returns to CBS for its second season with two episodes a week for its first three weeks – Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 , the show will air only on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) through its season finale. Fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE, will compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives alongside some of THE CHALLENGE’s biggest reality titans. In its summer 2022 debut on CBS, THE CHALLENGE: USA grew its time period by +27% from the previous year and was the Network’s #2 summer series behind BIG BROTHER. T.J. Lavin serves as host.

Friday, July 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION returns to Friday nights. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation. This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (THE AMAZING RACE), actor and comedian JB Smoove and Max Thieriot (FIRE COUNTRY). Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”) return to the design team.

Additional details about the upcoming seasons of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, BIG BROTHER and THE CHALLENGE: USA will be announced soon.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2023 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 2)

9:00-10:00 PM – SUPERFAN (starting Aug. 9)

Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 10)

10:00-11:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (starting Aug. 10)

Friday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION (starting July 28)

Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 6)

9:00-10:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (Aug. 13-Aug. 27)

