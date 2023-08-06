12 6

Read Time: 1 Minute, 41 Second

Big Bang Series in Development at Max

Max and executive producer Chuck Lorre are developing a new comedy series derived from “The Big Bang Theory.” The project is in the works at Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal.

Plot details are currently under wraps. Lorre will executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions. The new show would be the second collaboration between Max, Lorre, and WBTV. Lorre and Nick Bakay are currently in production on the new Max Original comedy series “How to Be a Bookie,” starring Sebastian Maniscalco.

This would mark the second series derived from the world of “The Big Bang Theory,” following the prequel “Young Sheldon,” which begins with Iain Armitage starring as “The Big Bang Theory” character Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. “Young Sheldon” is in its sixth season on CBS and ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among Total Viewers.

All episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and the first five seasons of “Young Sheldon” are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

“The Big Bang Theory” debuted in 2007 and was the number one comedy in the world when it concluded its successful 12-season run in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes. The series won ten Emmy® Awards and received 55 Emmy® nominations. Additionally, “The Big Bang Theory” won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.

In 2015, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation created “The Big Bang Theory” Scholarship Endowment at UCLA, which supports undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In 2019, “The Big Bang Theory” Graduate School Fund was created to provide four-year scholarships for “Big Bang” UCLA scholars who continue their STEM education in graduate school within the University of California system.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com