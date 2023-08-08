TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate

0 0
Read Time:33 Second

Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate

She will accept this onesie! Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley announced that she and her husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first child via surrogate in January. Check out their cute announcement below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clare Crawley (@clarecrawley)

Clare is best known for her many appearances on The Bachelor franchise. She announced her engagement to Ryan in October 2022 and married him in February 2023. She expressed her desire to start a family and her happiness to be a stepmother to Ryan’s two children from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy family!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  The Bachelor: ChampagneGate Begins

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *