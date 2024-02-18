Breaking
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker

By Sammi Turano Feb 18, 2024
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker

Baby makes six! Country singer Jessie James Decker announced that she and her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker have welcomed a son, Denver Calloway on February 9th. The former reality stars are also parents to Vivi, Eric Jr. and Forrest.

Check out the cute announcement below!

 

Jessie announced her pregnancy at the end of last year in a sweet Instagram post, showing off her belly as Always be My Baby played in the background. She remained fairly quiet regarding the details of her pregnancy, instead posting about her new cookbook Just Eat, her fashion line and her music.

Congratulations to the family!

