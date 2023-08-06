0 0

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Split After Four Years

Bachelor breakup! Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Jason Tartick have split, TVGrapevine has learned.

The couple have been together for four years and got engaged in 2021. Check out their announcement below:

TVGrapevine sends well wishes to both of them,

