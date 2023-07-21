TV Grapevine

Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Sad news for the music world today. Tony Bennett, who was known for hits like I Left My Heart in San Francisco and Because of You, has died. He was 96 years old.

His rep confirmed his death to the Associated Press and his family gave a statement to People Magazine.

“Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today,” his rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren.”

No cause of death was announced at press time.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and friends at this time.

