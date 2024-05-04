Crystal Minkoff Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

 Last updated on May 4, 2024 
Sad news for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. Crystal Minkoff, who was a fan favorite since joining the show in season eleven, announced that she is leaving the show. Check out her announcement below.

Crystal joined the show as a friend of Kathy Hilton, sister of OG cast member Kyle Richards. She soon became a fan favorite and shared many vulnerable moments, including her relationship with her brother, her eating disorder and facing racism. She also faced many tough moments with her castmates, most recently with Annemarie Wiley.

 

We wish Crystal the best of luck and will miss her on the show!

Author: Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.