Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch Premieres Today

Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment (SME), the team behind the 2023 Podcast of the Year at The Ambies, today released Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, the fourth season of its critically acclaimed investigative podcast series. This season reexamines one of Greenville, Mississippi’s most notorious unsolved murder cases through the eyes of the victim’s granddaughter. All eight episodes of the series are available today on “The Binge,” SME’s one stop destination to binge all episodes of new series each month on the day of its premiere.

Hosted by journalist Larrison Campbell, Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch spotlights the almost 20-year-old unsolved murder of her grandmother Presh, who was found bludgeoned to death in the parlor of her Greenville, Mississippi, home during the summer of 2003. Not just any Greenvillian, the 85-year-old Presh was a local legend and her murder sent shockwaves across the entire Delta region. Throughout the eight episodes, Larrison re-opens her own investigation into Presh’s death, starting with the killing itself and widening out to look at the cast of potential suspects, including some who are very close to home. Devil in the Ditch is an incredible tale of family murder in a corner of the deep South where there are many unsolved murders and where a town becomes its own criminal justice system.

“I was incredibly close with my grandmother, but her murder has always been something of a taboo topic in our family,” said host Larrison Campbell. “But working on this podcast changed that. Over the last year, I’ve made it my mission to investigate not just this murder but how this tragedy has affected everyone in my family in the 20 years since then.”

Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch is based on the investigative reporting of Larrison Campbell, who also hosts the series. The new season of Witnessed is from Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment and produced by Campside Media’s Lindsey Kilbride and Sheeba Joseph. Executive producer is Matt Shaer.

Listeners can subscribe to Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever subscribers listen to podcasts. For more information on Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch follow @SonyPodcasts and @campsidemedia on Twitter and Instagram.

