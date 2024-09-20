Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peek

Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peek

A special edition of the popular CBS Original reality series SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, featuring eight-time all-star and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Markus “Mookie” Betts, will air Friday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) returns to host. The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”).

Fresh off the heels of his return to the Dodgers starting lineup, Mookie will trade in his baseball bat for a sledgehammer as he returns to his hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to surprise his father, Willie, with a much-needed home renovation.

Mookie has always wanted to express his gratitude to his father for the many personal sacrifices he made while raising him. Not only did Willie teach Mookie about sports, he also imparted the values of hard work and integrity. “I have zero complaints about my childhood,” he said while filming this episode of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. “My dad did an awesome job with raising me into being the man I am today. He’s everything for me.”

Despite Mookie’s attempts to help improve the house over the years, his father consistently declined, wanting to keep things as they were. “I really just want to give him a nice living area. Just kind of upgrade him a little bit,” Mookie continued. “He’s comfortable here and he’s not good with change but he’s getting older now and his house definitely needs an upgrade.”

Even though Mookie’s rookie days are far behind him, he still has a lot to learn when it comes to construction. “I am not the tool man. Reason being … my dad always did it,” he joked.

While taking a break from the renovation, Boston Rob takes Mookie on a trip down memory lane back to where it all started: his old high school. During the outing, Mookie reunites with his former coach, Mike Morrison, who taught him the discipline needed to be successful in the sport. Mookie also places a friendly batting practice wager with Boston Rob, a die-hard and life-long Red Sox fan, to wear a Dodgers hat back to Boston if he can’t hit a ball at Major League speeds.

“It’s challenging for an MLB star to participate in SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION due to the demands of their long season. Despite the tight filming schedule, Mookie was determined to take on the Nashville project for his father. The end result is a heartwarming father-son story that beautifully showcases their bond,” said show creator Robert Horowitz.

SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION provides celebrities in sports, music and entertainment a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to a meaningful person in their hometown who helped guide them to success, through a surprise renovation.

Previously featured celebrities on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION include, EMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, Tony® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, THE NEIGHBORHOOD star Beth Behrs, Emmy Award-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, actress and comedian Niecy Nash, legendary NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, GRAMMY-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove, FIRE COUNTRY star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot and more.

SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is produced by JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serve as executive producers.