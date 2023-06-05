0 0

0 0

Read Time: 42 Second

Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dead at 62

Sad news for the world of reality TV. Anna Shay, known for being a fan favorite on the series Bling Empire, has died. She was 62 years old.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

No other information was available about her death as of press time.

In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her son Kenny Kemp. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loves ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com