Tom Sizemore Dead at 61

Sad news for Hollywood today. Tom Sizemore, known for iconic roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan, has died. He was 61 years old.

The True Romance star suffered a brain aneurysm following a stroke on Feb. 18 and was on life support for several days. His family decided to take him off once there was nothing more medical professionals could do.

His manager Charles Lago confirmed the news in a statement:

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement. “His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

