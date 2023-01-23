0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 27 Second

Prime Video to Air Kathleen Madigan Special

Award-winning comedian and TV personality, Kathleen Madigan is set to release her first Amazon Original stand-up special, Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot. The special will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 21, 2023.

The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot.

Currently on her “Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos” tour, Madigan has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows.

Madigan has squeezed in over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan’s Pubcast, which currently has over 3 million downloads across all streaming outlets.

Her most recent special Bothering Jesus is her fifth hour long stand-up special and third special to be available on Netflix.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, and Australia, and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

She’s won the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller Award for “Best Female Comedian.” She has written and produced for Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot is produced by Amazon Studios, 1904, Inc., and Irwin Entertainment. Kathleen Madigan serves as Executive Producer. John Irwin, CEO of Irwin Entertainment is also an Executive Producer and Casey Spira is Co-Executive Producer.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com