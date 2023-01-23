0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 18 Second

The Neighborhood Renewed for Season 6

CBS announced today that it has renewed the hit comedy THE NEIGHBORHOOD for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

In its fifth season, THE NEIGHBORHOOD is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday at 8:00 PM time period and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms. This season, THE NEIGHBORHOOD ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). Among African American viewers, it is TV’s #1 comedy.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD airs Mondays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. A new episode is available this evening.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com