0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 52 Second

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/23/2023

As someone who used to work in the field of market research, I am loving this opening.

Today’s challenge: Making one dozen cupcakes in a ‘trendy’ flavor.

The Desserts

Sohan: Snickerdoodle: Vanilla cupcake with cinnamon pastry cream/buttercream and a snickerdoodle cookie on top.

Nash: White chocolate macadamia nut. Vanilla cupcake with white chocolate mousse, American buttercream, macadamia nuts and a macadamia cupcake on top.

Alissa: Strawberry lemonade: Lemon cupcake with strawberry coulis and strawberry/lemon buttercream, with a lemon cookie on top.

Jason: Red Velvet: Red velvet cookie with whipped chocolate ganache, buttercream and red velvet crumbs.

Naho: Peanut butter and jelly: Peanut butter cupcake with strawberry jam and buttercream.

Ozan: S’mores: A chcoolate cupcake with whipped chocolate graham cracker crust and top, marshmallow cream and chocolate drizzle.

Naiel: Key lime: Key lime cupcake and curd with Swiss buttercream, lime sugar crystals and candied lemon.

Genevieve: Caramel popcorn: Vanilla cupcake with caramel buttercream, caramel popcorn and more caramel on top.

Nash has issues with the mousse and must come up with a way to make an alternative filling before time runs out. He decides to use whipped cream with white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts mixed in instead.

The red velvet cupcakes look so amazing. Red velvet is my favorite to begin with, but these look next level!

Naho added peanuts to her jam….it is actually a good idea to give it a bit something extra.

TWIST!!!! They must now also make a dozen future trend cupcakes. The poor kids are so upset and stressed over this….and I cannot say I blame them at this point. However, they are teamed up to make this task a bit easier.

There is a prize for the best future trend cupcake team.

Teams

Genevieve/Naiel: chocolate jalapeño mango cupcake…..chocolate cupcake with jalapeño pastry cream and mango buttercream.

Sohan/Nash: Lemon hibiscus….Lemon cupcake with hibiscus buttercream.

Naho/Ozan: Mango habanero…..habanero cupcake with mango curd and habanero buttercream.

Alissa/Jason: Orange peanut butter: Orange cupcake with orange curd and peanut butter frosting and candied orange.

Alissa accidentally adds eggs to her mixture, completely messing it up.

Genevieve’s cupcakes kind of sink, so she layers cupcake liners to make it look more designer.

The teams present their own cupcakes along with their team cupcakes.

Genevieve: Her cupcakes are small, but taste delicious. They do recommend she add more salt.

Naiel: It is a clean cupcake with lots of delicious flavor.

Team: Balanced, amazing flavor.

Sohan: The cupcake tastes exactly like a snickerdoodle.

Nash: It is fantastic!

Team: It is a bit underbaked and under flavored.

Jason: It is a bit plain and dry.

Alissa: It is a bit underbaked, but the flavors are amazing.

Team: The orange on top should have been candied and it was a bit mediocre.

Naho: It is a good-looking cupcake that tastes 100% like a PB&J.

Ozan: It is fantastic and perfect.

Team: The cupcake lacked a bit of flavor.

Nash and Ozan are the top individual bakers of the night, with Ozan winning.

Geneiveve and Naiel win the team challenge and get their own special plushies.

Jason and Geneiveve are in the bottom two (despite Geneiveve winning the team challenge), with Jason going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com