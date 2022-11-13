The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/13/2022

November 13, 2022 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/13/2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo -- (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 45 Second

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/13/2022

  • You wanted smoke, so –pfft!–HERE! Candiace is awesome with the one liners.

 

  • Gizelle looks so confused.

 

  • Mia leaving while screaming ‘ I have wine!’ is such a mood.

 

  • This whole fiasco with Chris and Gizelle in the room together is took such a different turn with Candiace’s call out. I did not expect her to tell Gizelle that she is the reason women cannot come forward….that was really something else.

 

  • Also, why did they leave that perfectly good glass of wine behind? #NoWineLeftBehind

 

  • Seeing Ashley talk to her divorce lawyer is so heartbreaking.

 

  • Even her lawyer is saying buying the house together is a bad idea. Ashley, listen up, girl!

 

  • Wendy is taking on so much, she is going to end up burning herself out and it won’t be good for anyone.

 

  • Gizelle, WHY do you want to act like you are 25 again?

 

  • The girls shopping together and joking around is a refreshing change from all the drama.

 

  • This trip is going to be a massive disaster. I feel so bad because Karen’s birthday is going to be ruined!!!

 

  • The fact that they are greeted with booze and food on arrival makes me realize I have been travelling all wrong my entire life.

 

  • These women complaining about having to share a room is annoying. I would be happy to sleep on the couch, the floor….anywhere. I would be grateful to even be on said trip!
See also  The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2020: The U-Turn Returns

 

  • That being said, you cannot assume people will want to share a bed either.

 

  • Uh, Mia? You are hosting the trip. You should care where you guests sleep.

 

  • So are the other women getting hotel rooms so they don’t have to share? I am so confused.

 

  • Gizelle being like ‘eff it, let’s do shots’ is probably the best way to handle all of this.

 

  • Why does Mia’s husband have beef with Wendy?

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4510 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)