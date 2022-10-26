The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022

October 26, 2022 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022
#image_title
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022

  • I am not sure who Angie is, but I would love to know why she is causing this drama.
  • Whitney wanting to keep things in the past makes sense, but I truly hope she is able to heal from her trauma.
  • I am assuming that Angie is Heather’s friend? She seems funny so far with the dirty martini serving and the dips.
  • Angie reminds me of Eden from season seven of RHOBH.
  • I cannot WAIT to read Heather’s book.
  • Seeing Meredith, Brooks and Seth talk and bond is so sweet and cute.
  • I would love to learn more about Meredith’s sister’s mental health charity….it is something so important and I would love to support it in any way I can.
  • Despite how problematic Jen is, Coach seems like a sweet guy and like he really loves her….it’s nice to see.
  • I love Lisa, but why is she talking about her family’s personal business on the show? They are not on there to defend themselves.
  • Listening to Whitney talk about everything she has been through with the Mormon church is quite eye opening.
  • Taking champagne while skiing is such a mood.
  • Did a bunch of random people show up for this ski trip? Are they going to be significant to the rest of the season?
  • This episode is kind of boring….I am already over all this drama.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
About Sammi Turano 4471 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)