The Masked Singer Recap for 10/26/2022

The judges and Nick singing The Rainbow Connection with Kermit the Frog has to be the cutest thing ever. Miss Piggy made it that much better when she was sparring with Dr. Ken…..I think this is the best opening ever.

Robo Girl takes on Bohemian Rhapsody from Queen and…..I have to say the spirit of the performance is incredible. The judges love her and Miss Piggy is able to determine she is a singer and actress who loves the color pink.

Guesses include Zendaya, Shay Mitchell, America Ferrera, Miss Piggy (even though she is on the judges’ table) and Liza Koshy.

The Beatle sings The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra. He is cute and smooth in his performance and having Kermit in the background gives it a nice touch.

Miss Piggy is able to discover that the Beatle is not know for his haircut and has won several Emmys. The Beatle also quips that they will beg him to put his mask back on.

Guesses include Rowen Atkinson, John Larroquette, Dan Akroyd, Mike Myers and Jerry Springer.

The Lambs sing Hot and Cold by Katy Perry. They are a lot of fun to watch and it is amazing that they are able to get their voices to stay in sync. I think it is my favorite performance of the night.

Miss Piggy questions them and discovers that they worked with Paul McCartney,

Guesses include the Kardashians, HAIM and The Chicks.

The Beetle is eliminated! Final guesses include Rowan Atkinson, Mike Myers, Jerry Springer and John Larroquette.

The identity of The Beetle is….JERRY SPRINGER!!!!! THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!!

Robo Girl and The Lambs take on Blonde with their best versions of Call Me….with Animal on the drums.

Robo Girl is eliminated. Final guesses include Cindy Sweeney, Shay Mitchell, Liza Koshy, Keke Palmer and Miss Piggy.

Robo Girl is……KAT GRAHAM!

More next week, stay tuned.

