Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances

September 17, 2022 Sammi Turano Previews 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances
0 0
Read Time:45 Second

Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances

Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/desireemurphy_/status/1570957649973514240/photo/1, found on Reddit

Joseph/Dani: jive to “Pump It”

Selma/Sasha: VW to “The Time of My Life”

Wayne/Witney: cha cha to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”

Sam/Cheryl: foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer”

Charli/Mark: cha cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)”

Heidi/Artem: cha cha to “Lady Marmalade”

Jessie/Alan: cha cha to “Sweet Home Alabama”

Trevor/Emma: quickstep to “Dancing with Myself”

Daniel/Britt: tango to “Barbra Streisand”

Teresa/Pasha: tango to “We Found Love”

Vinny/Koko: salsa to “Titi Me Pregunto”

Cheryl/Louis: cha cha to “Give It Up”

Jason/Peta: cha cha to “Get Lucky”

Shangela/Gleb: salsa to “When I Grow Up”

Jordin/Brandon: cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Gabby/Val: jive to “As it Was”

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
About Sammi Turano 4364 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)