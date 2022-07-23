0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 52 Second

MeTV to Celebrate Bugs Bunny

This July marks the 82nd anniversary of Bugs Bunny’s official debut, so MeTV is throwing a birthday bash for America’s favorite Wascally Wabbit with the programming event ‘Bugs Bunny’s Birthday Bash Week’ on the network’s weekday morning show, Toon In With Me, Monday, July 25 thru Friday, July 29 at 7am ET/PT.

Hop aboard as host Bill the Cartoon Curator, Toony the Tuna and the rest of the Toon In With Me gang present special daily themed collections of Bugs’ greatest cartoons, along with fascinating stories and insights from cartoon historians and Bugs experts.

Beginning on Monday, July 25 at 7am ET/PT, Toon In With Me kicks off the week with “Bugs’ Firsts,” a themed collection of shorts that showcase memorable ‘firsts’ for Bugs, from his first What’s up doc? to his first face-off with Wile E. Coyote – it’s all about the signature moments that created the iconic character we know and love still today. Other daily themes throughout the week include “Bugs & Sports,” “Global Bugs” and “Fairy Tale Bugs.”

Created in the late 1930s by Warner Bros. Cartoons Inc. and brought to life by prolific voice actor Mel Blanc, Bugs Bunny went through several evolutions before making his first official appearance in 1940 in the Oscar nominated animated short “A Wild Hare,” directed by Tex Avery. Bugs immediately delighted viewers with his glib, city slicker persona and iconic catchphrase What’s Up Doc? He grew into a cultural icon, appearing in over 160 cartoon shorts, feature films, television series, comics, video games, commercials and more. Bugs is one of few cartoon characters to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, having appeared in more films than any other cartoon character.

‘BUGS BUNNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH WEEK’ ON MeTV’S TOON IN WITH ME

Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7am ET/PT

Monday, July 25 – “Bugs’ Firsts”

LOONEY431 “Porky’s Hare Hunt” (1938 – 1st prototype Bugs)

LOONEY640 “A Wild Hare” (1940 – 1st official Bugs, 1st “What’s up, doc?”)

LOONEY393 “Operation: Rabbit” (1952 – 1st Bugs vs. Wile E. Coyote)

LOONEY462 “Rabbit Fire” (1951 – 1st Bugs & Daffy)

LOONEY136 “Devil May Hare” (1954 – 1st Bug vs. Tasmanian Devil)

Tuesday, July 26 – “Bugs & Sports”

LOONEY026 “Baseball Bugs” (1946)

LOONEY778 “Rabbit Punch” (1948 – boxing)

LOONEY371 “My Bunny Lies Over the Sea” (1948 – golf)

LOONEY737 “High Diving Hare” (1949)

LOONEY697 “Bully for Bugs” (1953 – bullfighting)

Wednesday, July 27 – “Bugs’ Birthday” – Cartoons from across the decades of Bugs’ long career.

LOONEY261 “The Heckling Hare” (1941)

LOONEY250 “Hare-Abian Nights” (1959)

LOONEY627 “Wet Hare” (1962)

LOONEY054 “Blooper Bunny” (1997)

LOONEY241 “Hare and Loathing in Las Vegas” (2003)

Thursday, July 28 – “Global Bugs” – Bugs’ international adventures.

LOONEY725 “French Rarebit” (1951)

LOONEY785 “Sahara Hare” (1955)

LOONEY249 “Hare We Go” (1951 – w/ Christopher Columbus)

LOONEY763 “Mutiny on the Bunny” (1950)

LOONEY687 “Ali Baba Bunny (1957)

Friday, July 29 – “Fairy Tale Bugs”

LOONEY072 “Bugs Bunny & the Three Bears” (1944)

LOONEY336 “Little Red Riding Rabbit” (1944)

LOONEY643 “The Windblown Hare” (1949 – w/ the Three Little Pigs)

LOONEY040 “Bewitched Bunny” (1954 – w/ Hansel & Gretel)

LOONEY660 “Beanstalk Bunny” (1955)

Viewers can find the complete network schedule and where to watch at www.metv network.com. MeTV is available over the air in 98% of the country, on select cable and satellite systems, and streaming on Frndly TV.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media