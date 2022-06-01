0 0

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Verdict Revealed

A verdict has been reached in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation case.

This afternoon, the judge announced that the jury awarded $10 million dollars in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Amber, for her part, will receive $2 million dollars in compensatory damages.

The verdict is several years in the making. In 2018, the 21 Jump Street alum sued his ex-wife for defamation when she told The Washington Post that Johnny was abusive toward her. He alleged that this caused him to lose out on several movie roles and that it took a toll on his career.

Both parties shared their own accounts of what happened during their marriage, which ended in 2016. He maintained his innocence, while she accused him of striking her on several occasions, drug use and having a violent and jealous temper when it came to her own acting career.

More details will be released as they become available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

