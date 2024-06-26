Actor Bill Cobbs Dead at 90

Sad news for the world of entertainment tonight. Bill Cobbs, known for his roles on The West Wing and The Bodyguard, has died. He was 90 years old.

No cause of death has been revealed, but it is believed that he recently suffered from pneumonia, which could have contributed to his death.

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Bill starred in Air Bud, The Sopranos and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also won a Daytime Emmy for his work on Dino Dana.

