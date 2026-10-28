The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/28/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Heather and Tripp declaring their love for each other as they head to the Meet Tripp/Jupiter Year Party. I thought they already met Tripp, but sure, why not?

The Jupiter Year Party actually sounds really cool and like something I would do.

Bronwyn and Brandon talk about San Francisco and the whole Hypocrisy and Bullshit debacle. He admits to vibing to it before he realized what it meant. They seem super uncomfortable for some reason.

Seth tells Meredith he won’t talk to the ladies if they try to talk to him….or something. It makes no sense.

Mary and Angie go to the party together, with Mary saying she is not dressing up because how would a Libra dress for this party. Fellow Libra here, I’d wear scale earrings or something to that effect.

Whitney is happy for Heather, who tells her that the women think she is looking for sympathy because she is so messy. Whitney is all like ‘pot meet kettle’ and says she doesn’t want sympathy from Lisa, Angie or anyone else. She also tells Heather that John hates Lisa and blames her for everything from their finances to each couple voted off Dancing With the Stars every week. Maybe he also blames her for So Help Me Todd being cancelled as well. Who knows, if it happened, Whitney thinks John will blame it on Baby Gorgeous.

Whitney sees Bronwyn and is like ‘Mommmyyyyyy, Lisa is being meannnnnn!!!!!’ Bronwyn is like ‘Girl, let me drink my wine in peace, I just walked in the damn door.’

Whitney is doing the whole scales thing since she is also a Libra, but Mary thinks she looks cheap. She also thinks Heather and Tripp look cute together since he looks clean and wealthy.

Bronwyn and Quai are virgins and vixens to represent Virgos, respectively. I have no clue what to do with this information.

Britani’s daughter Olivia is drinking her second drink ever since turning 21.

John will not be coming for reasons unknown. Whitney makes fun of Lisa’s spray tan, twelve layers of foundation and fake hello. Lisa calls Whitney rude for not saying hi.

Mary is still mad at Britani for being a dirty, dirty flower thief, which Seth finds hilarious. Lisa finds it all disgusting, which, I actually agree with her on.

Angie and Mary do a whole couples/compatibility thing, which more or less tells them they believe in the truth. Angie is accused of being a Scorpio stinger, which Mary thinks should be directed at Britani.

Tripp is a bad boy ex-Mormon, as per Baby Gorgeous, who wants to write a song about him. However, thinks she thinks he may be The One for Heather.

Lisa is suddenly mad at Britani for….calling out Seth for talking smack about her. Seth leaves and everyone is like WTF? Meredith also calls Britani out and says she is a weirdo creep.

Lisa and Meredith play the ‘let’s ignore Britani’ game and Britani is like ‘they are the fakest fakes who ever faked’ and whatever, eyeroll.’

Now it is time for the Glam Kittens to get their readings. They are valid in their feelings, have birthdays a day apart and are Sagittariuses.

Angie tells Bronwyn that Britani is being a fake realtor and trying to expose her because she thinks she is lying about being on the deed of the house. Bronwyn thinks she is an evil genius and a dumb bitch….but also, why is Angie playing Eyewitness News and getting into everyone’s business?

Oh, and Bronwyn is all ‘WTF!?!’ about the whole rumors that her relationship with Brandon is a PR stunt. She decides to bring it up to the ladies, including Britani, who walks up like ‘should I be here or not?’

Angie eats a gummy that was stuck in Britani’s hair….which everyone finds gross…..and it also reminds me of that episode of The Big Bang Theory when Penny ate Cheetos that were stuck in her hair.

Angie, Bronwyn, Whitney and Quai attack Britani for…..acting the way they also act while Mary, Lisa and Meredith watch. Olivia is drinking and talking to Brandon about his recent trip.

Quai calls Britani an attention whore, Britani calls Quai a real whore and Mary, who is watching from the sidelines, is still upset over the flowers. Angie and Quai tell Britani no one likes her, which is cruel, since she is just doing the same stuff they all do.

Angie then tells Britani that Mary thinks she is stealing flowers to pick up rich men at nursing homes, making her cry. At that moment, Anfie is like ‘too far’ and wipes Britani’s tears, making the other women upset and thinking Britani is looking for more attention. All together now, POT MEET KETTLE!

Heather is like ‘everybody stop what you’re doing and only pay attention to me! It is MY JUPITER YEAR, DAMMIT!’

Mary admits she just came for the food. Since there isn’t any good and she is sick of Britani’s crap, she is done with this event.

Everyone is still whining and fighting like a bunch of preschoolers who ate too much Halloween candy, forgot to take naps and had their blankies put in the wash.

Whitney tells Lisa to have her phone ready because she might want to call John, setting Lisa off. Then Whitney goes to Angie and whines about her saying she is messy and begging for sympathy….because she is an evil, evil shit stirrer!!!

Angie makes faces to make fun of Lisa’s lips while Whitney is mad Heather doesn’t have her back. Heather is like ‘this is my party and I won’t fight because I don’t want to.’

That lasts all of five seconds since Whitney goes scorched earth on everyone, calling them out for everything and anything while Lisa yells at her and calls her a copycat. They fight over scales while Whitney thinks Lisa is hiding stuff about her marriage.

Mary thinks Angie is being two faced, Whitney thinks Heather is a flip flopper and Britani asks if she can steal Mary like she suddenly thinks she is on The Bachelor. Mary tells her, ‘nope, I don’t talk to thieves,’ leading to a fight over the flowers, roll stealing and disrespect.

Britani thought the flowers were left behind and wanted to give them to people who needed them.

Bronwyn tries to calm them down, but Mary is done and leaves….with Bronwyn. She doesn’t care if Angie stays or goes. Everyone is on the I Hate Britani train and again, she hasn’t really done anything the other women haven’t done to each other.

Wait, Britani told Mary her grief isn’t a thing? Okay, I take back what I said. That was uncalled for…..but now it looks like Britani wasn’t referring to that? I am so confused.

More next week, stay tuned.

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