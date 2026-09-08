The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 11 Preview

Karen Huger Makes Her Highly Anticipated “Grande” Return to the Franchise

After Two Seasons Away, Robyn Dixon Reenters the Friend Group as Renowned Event Designer Courtney Ajinça Joins as New Housewife

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 11 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Returning “housewives” include Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch and Tia Glover.

Karen Huger returns with a renewed purpose while embracing a new chapter centered on wellness, reinvention and continued growth.

Internationally acclaimed event designer, and new Housewife, Courtney Ajinça joins the cast, bringing her over-the-top flair and resilient energy to the friend group.

Friends of the group include familiar faces Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels.

For a sneak peek, please visit here .

COMING UP THIS SEASON

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 11 marks a season of growth, change and unexpected turns. As familiar faces return and new dynamics emerge, the women of Potomac find themselves navigating shifting loyalties as renewed tensions with friendships are being tested like never before.

Karen is back and embracing her new chapter of life in gratitude while protecting her peace and moving forward. As she works to rebuild strained relationships within the group, changes in her marriage force her to re-evaluate her new future. While she prioritizes herself, Karen finds that maintaining balance is easier said than done when old tensions refuse to stay in the past.

Gizelle is still stirring the pot while also taking accountability as she faces unexpected challenges within her inner circle. While she channels her grief into purpose through her work as she honors her father’s legacy, she looks to her closest friends for support. As Robyn returns on her own terms, old habits and new tensions threaten the bonds she once counted on most.

Ashley takes on more responsibility than ever as she focuses on family, financial independence and exciting new opportunities. While her relationships continue to grow, questions about the future leave her weighing what matters most. Between love, ambition and motherhood, Ashley has a lot on her plate.

Wendy remains hopeful as she navigates one of the toughest seasons of her life as outside pressures challenge her relationships, friendships and the life she’s always known. While she searches for support and stability, she’s forced to re-evaluate who she can count on. Through it all, Wendy and Eddie remain a united front, drawing strength from each other every step of the way.

Stacey is ready to celebrate a new beginning as she focuses on her family and future. As questions about her past begin circulating among the group, she finds herself defending both her relationships and her reputation. Determined to move forward, Stacey still rises and refuses to let distractions derail her happiness.

Tia is in her evolution era as she juggles major family milestones and changes at home. As life and her career move at full speed, troubling revelations come to light, forcing Tia to confront difficult truths and re-evaluate some of her most important relationships. With so much happening, Tia hosts a memorable trip to London for the women that allows her to reconnect with her roots. With emotions running high and friendships tested, clarity doesn’t come without complications.

Courtney enters the group ready to make connections while balancing family, faith and her growing ambitions. She is married to Alexis Ajinça, assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. Her unique perspective as an event planner and minister quickly gets everyone’s attention. However, when questions threaten to overshadow her fresh start, she learns that earning trust won’t come easy.

Robyn is building her business and returns with a fresh outlook focused on strengthening bonds and moving forward on her own terms, no longer afraid to say exactly what’s on her mind. This time around, Robyn is determined to chart her own course.

Monique is ready to have fun with the ladies while sharing her lighthearted point of view.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is produced by Truly Original, a part of media and entertainment group Banjay Entertainment. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman, Leola Westbrook-Lawrence, Jackie Hebert and Nick Prescott serve as executive producers. EJ Dutton is co-executive producer. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

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