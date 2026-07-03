Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/17/2025

-Kids Baking Championship opens with the kids meeting a small horse. He is there to represent Dessert Impostor week. Why? Because the bakers will be making dessert impostors based on the favorite foods of animals.

-Duff teaches them how to layer their colors to make the desserts stand out more. It is amazing!

-Micah has the cat with fish for food. He makes a triple chocolate brownie for the cat’s fish food, covering it with orange fondant.

-Arielle has the mouse, so she is making cheese. She makes yellow cake with orange cream cheese frosting and passionfruit filling.

-Carly has the hamster, so she makes grapes. She is making macarons to not only represent the grapes, but to also redeem herself from the last macaron challenge. She loves horses, so she plans on getting one if she wins.

-Piper has the dog and is making a steak out of cake.

-TWIST! They are given different spices to add to their desserts.

-Brooklyn has the bird and is making corn our of strawberry cake and lemon buttercream and mango flavors.

-Aria has the horse and is making a carrot out of a brownie with pumpkin covered in fondant and orange airbrush.

-Brooklyn’s cake breaks and she has to start over. Luckily, she has just enough batter left to make more. She also seems to be possibly making a no bake cheesecake if there is time.

-Everyone continues to work hard but also take time to dance and play with the horse.

-Carly messes up her macarons, but doesn’t have enough time to make more, so she has to make do with what she has. Arielle hugs her and helps her fix them as much as possible.

-Before long, time is up and Duff and Kardea must taste the bakes. They give the pros and cons of each before going to deliberate.

-Arielle and Micah are in the top two, with Micah winning.

-Piper and Aria are also safe.

-Brooklyn and Carly are in the bottom two, with Brooklyn going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.