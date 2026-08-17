Finding Your Roots Announces New Cast

GUESTS ANNOUNCED FOR SEASON 13 OF

FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR.

FOLLOWING THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE EMMY AWARD NOMINATION

FOR THE ACCLAIMED SERIES

The New Season of the Acclaimed Series Premieres January 12, 2027, on PBS

Featuring an All-Star Lineup of Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award Winners—and More

Fresh off its third consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nomination, FINDING YOUR ROOTS announces the guests for the upcoming thirteenth season, coming to PBS on January 12, 2027.

The new season lineup includes: actors Elizabeth Banks, Carrie Coon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ilana Glazer, Nikki Glazer, David Alan Grier, Ashley Judd, Randall Park, Wendell Pierce, Danny Ramirez, Natasha Rothwell, Allison Williams and Noah Wyle, businessman Mark Cuban, musician Melissa Etheridge, artist Kerry James Marshall, entertainment icons Bette Midler and Rita Moreno, plus additional guests to be announced.

In looking ahead to the new season, Host and Executive Producer Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. said, “I’m so excited to share with the fans of FINDING YOUR ROOTS the guests for our upcoming thirteenth season. While it’s thrilling to have such an elite group of guests this many seasons in, I am most proud to continue spreading the message that America is a nation of immigrants and that we as humans are more alike than we are different, despite the forces that try to divide us. I couldn’t be happier to continue partnering with PBS, a national institution doing such important work, to make this series and spread this message.”

FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Thirteen is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, and Kunhardt Films, in association with WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido, Robert L. Yacyshyn and Sam Hartley are the supervising producers. Kevin Burke is the producer. Sabin Streeter, Krista Whetstone and Natalia Warchol are directors.

The series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category, its third consecutive nomination.

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