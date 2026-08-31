Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro Finale Recap

Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro on ABC will finally reveal its winner tonight. Selena, AJ and Adele are the final three standing.

Robert Irwin hosts while Shirley Ballas and Mark Ballas judge. Derek Hough and Witney Carson are also on hand tonight to judge and co-host, respectively.

After a group dance with everyone, even the judges, we get down to business.

Selena will dance with former champ Adam Rippon, who won the all-athletes season.

AJ will be with Charli D’Amelio, who won season 31.

Adele is with Nev Schulman, who was a finalist in season 29.

Selena and Adam: Their jive is filled with fun and sass, with a ton of fun moves. It is the kind of dance you expect to see on the show….and it still manages to go above and beyond.

Mark: She is an electric dancer….but he wanted a bit more.

Shirley: It was magnificent and she took all the constructive criticism and used it to improve.

Derek: She is a star.

AJ and Charli: Their Viennese waltz is beautiful and dreamy. It almost looks like it belongs in an old movie….it is his best dance of the season for sure.

Mark: It was a solid performance but there were a few mistakes.

Derek: Fantastic!

Shirley: It was absolutely on form, but there weren’t enough wow moments for her liking.

Adele and Nev: Their samba has all of the wow moments. ALL. OF. THEM. For someone who never did a samba and was completely jet lagged, he killed it completely. It was darn near perfec

Derek: It was fantastic.

Mark: The queen cobra struck again!

Shirley: She is a magical teacher for sure.

Each contestant shares their favorite moments of this journey.

Selena and Adam: That was epic. The lifts. The chemistry. Every last moment of it was memorable and epic….I have no notes.

Mark: This is her wheelhouse and she needs to be in front of a crowd.

Shirley: If it were on DWTS, it would be one of the best freestyles.

Derek: She would be an instant DWTS fan favorite.

AJ and Charli: Their freestyle has sooo much energy and fun moments. This is a great way to show what he is made of and why he loves dancing so much.

Shirley: They went big for sure!

Derek: It looks like it belonged in a Broadway show.

Mark: The grandness showed how great he is at performing.

Adele and Nev: This is the perfect way to end the night. It has to be one of the best freestyles we have ever seen in the franchise…..it has everything from chemistry to power to amazing choreography. Simply perfect.

Derek: It was on fire and powerful.

Mark: He loves that it had stuff from all different dances, with fire and drama added in to boot.

Shirley: Excellent and well done!

Now it is the moment we have all been waiting for…..

Third place: Selena

Second place: AJ

WINNER: ADELE!!!!!

That’s a wrap!

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts