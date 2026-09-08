Celebrity Spotlight: James Quattrochi

James Quattrochi is a man with incredible talent, charisma and kindness for days. As sweet as he is talented, he is captivating our TV screens on Tulsa King as Sally Dogs, which is an EMMY NOMINATED show.

Here of some of the highlights from out chat:

James was so delighted that he is a part of such a big project, especially since he gets to work with one of the people he admires…the amazing Slyvester Stallone. Not only was he thrilled to be working with such an icon, but he also revealed how both Sly and his brother Frank had a huge impact on his life, not only through their work, but by being who they are as people outside Hollywood.

He also has several other projects on the docket, including That’s Amore with John Travolta and Mira Sorvino. In this movie, he plays Big Bob, the high school nemesis of John’s character Nick. While he didn’t spoil too much about the movie, he had nothing but good things to say about both John and Mira, calling them and the entire experience incredible.

So, what is next for this amazing, talented man? There are several projects on the docket, all of which are hush hush for now. However, once we know more, we will be SO happy to share and promote them!

And ladies? He can COOK! He loves to make Italian meatballs, which is a special family recipe, as well as lasagna, fresh bread and Italian sauces. He credits his mom and grandma for his culinary schools and loves to share his food with his loved ones.

Plus, he is an animal lover, having rescued not one, but two puppies! In fact, he told me that right before our interview, he brought home one of his puppy babies! He also has birds and fish, all of whom have a special place in his heart.

In short, he is a man of many talents with a heart of gold!

Want to hear more about this amazing gentleman? Check out our interview below!

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts