America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/8/2026

Tonight is the last week of live shows before the semifinals on America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts while Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Mel B ad Howie Mandel judge.

Simon is still on medical leave, so Heidi Klum is filling in!

Sofia has the Golden Buzzer.

The results will air TONIGHT right after the show.

Young and Strange: There is a bit of humor at the beginning regarding measuring in feet vs. meters, but they promise bigger and more spectacular magic.

Oh, boy, do they DELIVER! It is filled with illusions, flying acts, gorgeous assistants appearing, even more comedy and confetti!

The judges love it and think that it is golden buzzer worthy….but Sofia says it is too early to give it out.

Lara D: She was one of Sofia’s Golden Buzzers. Tonight, she proves once again why she is so worthy of such an honor. She hit such high notes, dominated the stage and gave the performance of a lifetime.

The judges think she has a commanding presence and tell America to vote.

Ruben Roldan: He was one of Simon’s Golden Buzzers. I was in awe of him during his audition and tonight? My jaw is on the ground from start to finish. No words, no notes, except…..America needs to vote!

The judges are amazed and inspired by him and think America is going to love him!

Cameron Logsdon: He is a comedian who does impressions of celebrities, including Robert DeNiro, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves, Jeff Goldblum and (by a TikTok vote) Jim Carrey getting fired from various jobs. It is quite funny and something I can see being taken in many different directions. I love it!!!

The judges, however, wanted to see more.

Bird and Byron: Their act tonight is so soulful and peaceful, there is no way to really describe it. I absolutely love them because they have the whole package….the emotion, the looks and the talent.

Mel B wanted more, but everyone else enjoyed it.

Tyrone and Margo: They do another danger act that consists of shooting targets at each other, lots of fire being shot at balloons and some acrobatics thrown in for good measure….on chains.

The judges think it is spectacular!

Cesar Diaz: He is a comedic singer does comedy while taking on an old Righteous Brothers classic. He’s got a decent voice and is hilarious to boot. I’d actually go see an act like this.

The judges think he is funny and hope America votes.

Unitree: There is gymnastics. There is martial arts. There are robots. There is a whole story being told on a screen behind them. There is dancing. This act has everything and MORE to make it the best of the night so far.

The judges call it mind blowing! SO mind blowing that Sofia gives them the Golden Buzzer.

Travis Garland: He’s got such a powerful voice and is definitely one of the best singers of the night. There are some nerves there, but he works past them and pulls off a solid performance.

The judges are blown away and think he has one of the best voices of the competition this year.

Akira: He does an act of various things covering his nether regions to One Direction’s That’s What Makes You Beautiful and….the only thing I can say is I forgot how much I love this song. There is also smoke…..

The whole thing reminds me of that episode of Friends with Pheobe’s bachelorette party minus Danny Devito’s meltdown.

Mel B buzzes him while the others laugh hysterically.

Jesse Joe: What a way to end the night. He has a comfortable, calming presence and there is also something relatable about him that I love.

The judges think he stepped it up tonight and love the song.

Now for some results.

We get some some NFL themed commentary, as well as some words of wisdom from Markell Washington

After a performance by Warren Zeiders and one from Oz Pearlman, we get down to business.

Young and Strange vs. Cameron Logsdon: Young and Strange is moving on, Cameron is leaving.

Cesar Diaz vs. Tyrone and Margo: Cesar moves on, Tyrone and Margo go home.

Bird and Byron vs. Akira: Bird and Byron move on; Akira is going home.

Jesse Joe vs. Lara D: Lara D is moving on while Jesse leaves.

Ruben Roldan vs. Travis Garland: Travis advances while Ruben is sent home.

The top three are…..Cesar Diaz, Young and Strange and Travis Garland!

Semifinals next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also Tokyo Olympics News: Updated Competition Schedule Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts