The Critics Choice Association Announces Presenters and Additional Honoree for the Inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the presenters for its inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television including Alan Yang & Ron Funches (Loot), Bamby Salcedo (President & CEO, TransLatin@ Coalition), Charlie Plummer (National Anthem), Charlize Theron (Producer/Actor), George Cheeks (Co-CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO of CBS), Greg Berlanti (Fly Me to the Moon &Love, Simon), Jeremy Podeswa (3 Body Problem), Jessica Collins (Acapulco), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Mark Indelicato (Hacks), Mason Alexander Park (Quantum Leap & National Anthem), Ricky Martin (Palm Royale), Ronan Farrow (Author/Journalist), Sean Hayes (Producer/Actor), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and more.

Actress Nava Mau has been added to the star-studded honoree lineup and will be presented with the Breakthrough Performance Award (Limited Series) for her performance as “Teri” in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

Hosted by Sherry Cola, the event will take place during Pride Month on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles to honor the finest achievements from the LGBTQ+ entertainment community, both in front of and behind the camera, as well as showcase emerging and established talent. As previously announced, honorees include Abe Sylvia, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Chris Perfetti, Fellow Travelers producers Ron Nyswaner, Matt Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers, Fernando Carsa, George Takei, Henry R. Muñoz III, Kristen Kish, Luke Gilford, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nathan Lane, Oliver Hermanus, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shakina, and the We’re Here team Johnnie Ingram, Stephen Warren, Peter LoGreco, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale.

This event marks the newest addition to the CCA’s series of Celebrations (The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television and Celebration of Black Cinema and Television). The Celebrations aim to shine a light on work from historically underrepresented talent. Following the event, the show will stream on HereTV, the first and largest LGBTQ+ TV and streaming service in the USA.

Sponsors of the event include Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, FIJI Water, Here Media, Milagro Tequila, NEP Sweetwater, and STARZ.

The Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Televisionshow is co-programmed by Critics Choice Association Members Jerry Nunn & Andrew Freund. The show is produced by Javier Infante & Madelyn Hammond of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.