Young Sheldon Recap for Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage

The episode opens with MeeMaw visiting her probation officer. She is using a cane and playing up her age in order to get out of community service. The officer is not amused with her antics and gives her more ideas on where to do the community service. MeeMaw thinks she can get Mary to sign off if she says she is volunteering at the church.

However, the officer reminds her about her illegal casino, causing MeeMaw to get sassy with her. The officer reminds her that she can put her in jail.

Sheldon and Missy are in the kitchen with Mary when MeeMaw comes in and asks her to sign the paper. Mary tells her it is a sin and walks away.

CeeCee is crying with Audrey ignoring her. Mandy comes home and is not happy about it, causing them to fight over letting her cry it out or take care of her. CeeCee finally stops crying, upsetting Mandy because she was right.

MeeMaw arrives at church, thinking she could get away with doing nothing. Instead, Mary and Pastor Jeff put her to work organizing a storage room, upsetting her and Mary deciding to get her nails done.

Georgie goes to get CeeCee’s binky, but Audrey tries to guilt him into letting her soothe herself. Georgie is confused while Mandy gives the baby her binky. Georgie wishes someone would to tell him what to do.

Mary and MeeMaw are arguing over the community service when they get home. George wonders what is wrong as they continue to fight.

MeeMaw explains that her probation officer Rhonda Thompson could reduce her hours. It turns out George has her son on his team, leading to MeeMaw asking him to help.

Georgie and Mandy continue to debadte on what to do about CeeCee and Audrey’s meddling.

George goes to talk to Rhonda, but she thinks she may need to be tougher on MeeMaw since he would do the same with his players.

Audrey tells Georgie that Mandy’s old doctor can take CeeCee on as a patient. Georgie tells her that they have a doctor, leading to Jim taking him aside to explain how to deal with the McCallister women.

Rhonda goes to talk to MeeMaw and tells her that she owns her and refuses to help her out. MeeMaw goes to yell at George about it because he made things worse. She then recruits Sheldon to help her with the church project so she doesn’t have to do any actual work.

Mandy is upset with Audrey meddling with the doctor. She complains to Georgie, who takes Jim’s advice on how to take her side and not comparing her to her mother. Mandy loves this and gives him a hug.

Sheldon helps MeeMaw with the organizing (including finding a Tedd Ruxpin ‘nightmare’) Mary catches them and yells at MeeMaw, telling her that she needs to take responsibility for her actions.

At dinner, Mandy tries to get Georgie to stop agreeing on everything when she realizes he took her dad’s advice. They finally come to a happy medium and agree to take CeeCee to the other doctor since the other one made a blunder by giving a shot in the wrong arm.

Sheldon and Mary help MeeMaw, giving her some of her hours. Rhonda is happy with it and says Mary called to say she did a good job. MeeMaw still tries to get out of her other hours, but realizes she shouldn’t push it and leaves.

Mandy thanks Audrey for the doctor recommendation and says that the doctor thinks the binky is fine while she sleeps. Audrey makes a condescending comment about it, which leads to the women fighting and the guys leaving as the episode comes to a close.