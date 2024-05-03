Posted by

What to Watch: Collector’s Call

Season 5 premiere!

Sunday, April 7 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Stewart Berkowitz – TV Props/Costumes”

New Jersey

It’s one of the largest television collections in private hands, spanning fabulous screen-used TV costumes, props and vehicles from the 60’s and 70’s! Stewart will show Lisa some of TV’s most loved screen-used costumes. There’s Barney Fife’s costume from The Andy Griffith Show, both William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and Leonard Nimoy’s Spock costumes from Star Trek, Batman ’66 costumes with all your favorite villains, and even an entire onstage TV set from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson that was Stewart’s holy grail. Joining Lisa and Stewart is expert Marcia Tysseling, who has spent years honing her expertise in the world of memorabilia and will help value Stewart’s amazing museum-like collection. And, Marcia brought an item she knows Stewart will lose his mind over, but will her ask hit below the belt?

Sunday, April 14 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Shawn & Gina Sheridan – Horror & Sci-fi Toys”

Los Angeles, California

“Monster Party” podcaster Shawn Sheridan is into horror; his wife Gina is all about sci-fi. Together they’ve made their pop-culture passion a cornerstone of their marriage – as we find out when Lisa joins them in the room they’ve dedicated to their shared collection of action figures, memorabilia, and more. Shawn and Gina display such treasures as Galaxy Quest glasses made exclusively for the cult TV show’s crew; a production made Jason mask from Friday the 13th, Part Six: Jason Lives; and Twiki the robot from TV’s Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (who actually talks – and shares a few choice words). Lisa brings along toy collector and toy creator Gavin Hignight, who will put a value on Shawn and Gina’s entire collection. But things really get wild when Gavin calls in Collector’s Call all-stars (and Shawn’s co-podcasters) Matt Weinhold and Larry Strothe, for our very first double trade scene!

Sunday, April 21 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Kenneth Guinup – “‘Weird Al’ Yankovic”

Seattle, Washington

Kenneth Guinup’s love for “Weird Al” Yankovic goes back to his childhood – when Al’s response to his fan letter helped Kenneth through a difficult time. Now Kenneth isn’t just a lifelong fan – he’s a collector who’s assembled a wild and wonderful range of “Weird Al” artifacts, collectibles, and one-of-a-kind treasures – including Al’s very first EP, an exclusive jacket given only to “Weird Al’s” video team, and a screen-used guitar signed by the entire band. Lisa’s brought along Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, who in addition to being “Weird Al’s” drummer is also the band’s archivist. Jon will place a value on Kenneth’s entire collection – then try to tempt him into a trade for not one, not two, but several irresistible inside-the-band items. And in a special surprise for Kenneth, “Weird Al” himself beams in for a shout-out – and to pass along a very special, very personal gift.

Sunday, April 28 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Telina Cuppari – Pizza”

Kenilworth, New Jersey

You might be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves pizza more than Telina Cuppari – not necessarily eating it but collecting pizza related items. Telina found her passion when she was traveling around the world and noticed how everyone, everywhere, can get behind PIZZA. In this episode the Guinness World Record holder shows off some of her most offbeat, and some might say, cheesiest pizza items. There’s her pizza swag chain, and pizza box from a cult classic movie, not to mention her pizza dress, designed especially for her. Also on hand is John Ragusa, a vintage toy collector and owner of the Imperial Castle Toy Shop in New York’s Hudson Valley. After valuating her collection, John will present Telina with a trade offer that’ll be incredibly hard to top.