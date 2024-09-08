What to Watch: Collector’s Call August 4

Sunday, August 4 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Chris Christian – Movie Props & Costumes”

Dallas, TX

Legendary music producer and performer Chris Christian has racked up four Grammys and countless gold records for artists like Amy Grant, Olivia Newton-John, Hall and Oates, and more, but it’s his collection of props and costumes from classic movies and TV shows that brings Lisa out to visit him. He shares his dazzling array of iconic items, including the Wayne’s World neon sign and guitar; the bench (and more) from Forrest Gump, and the full set of curtain costumes the Von Trapp children wore in The Sound of Music. Chris also displays the personal Victrola of his good friend Elvis Presley — the first artist ever to record one of his songs. Lisa’s invited expert appraiser Greg Holman, whose experience includes work for Heritage Auctions, to place a value on Chris’s seemingly priceless collection; and then, even more dauntingly, to propose a trade for something he’s brought along.